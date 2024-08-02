5 Super Family-Friendly Breweries in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is increasingly becoming a destination for young families to settle down with their children.

According to the ranking site Niche, both Dutchess and Ulster counties have a number of recommended areas for the "Best Places to Raise a Family." Those lists include the likes of Spackenkill, Beacon, Highland, and Marlboro.

Between solid school districts, safe communities to live in, and a variety of activities for kids to take part in, it's no wonder more and more families are looking to relocate into the area.

Kid-Friendly Fun in the Hudson Valley

There are a ton of places geared towards entertaining kids in the Hudson Valley. Play parks seem to be the latest trend with places like Bounce in the Poughkeepsie Galleria and Fun Max Adventure Park opening in Wappingers.

See Also: Why This Hudson Valley Spot is Almost More Fun for Parents Than Kids

More of these places are trying to come up with ways to entertain parents even more too. Bounce recently announced its new bar.

Get our free mobile app

However, if you're looking for a fun day outdoors, there are a number of family-friendly breweries in the Hudson Valley to opt for as well.

Family Friendly Breweries in the Hudson Valley

A day at the brewery is a great way to spend a beautiful afternoon outside. Luckily, the Hudson Valley has no shortage of them. Here are 5 family-friendly breweries to check out in the area.

As always, we encourage everyone to drink responsibly, especially in the presence of young children.

Family-Friendly Breweries in the Hudson Valley Here's a guide to the family-friendly breweries of the Hudson Valley Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers