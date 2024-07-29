Popular Poughkeepsie Playcenter Adds Booze; What Could Go Wrong?

One of the Hudson Valley's busiest kid hangouts is now selling booze and parents have mixed feelings.

The trend of introducing alcohol to kid-friendly environments is certainly nothing new. Dave & Busters was a pioneer in combining arcade games and booze, allowing parents who bring their kids to the arcade the opportunity to throw back a few drinks and catch a buzz.

Anyone who's been to Disney World knows to avoid Epcot Center after lunch. Hordes of day-drinkers stumble their way from country to country causing mayhem that no child should be around. During a trip to the LEGOLAND Hotel, our family noticed that the kids' play area was surrounded by a giant bar where parents would sit and slowly get inebriated while their kids ran around and smacked each other with swords made out of bricks.

With all of the success these companies have had incorporating beer and wine into the mix, it's no surprise that one of the Hudson Valley's hottest kid play centers is also jumping on the alcohol bandwagon.

Alcohol Now Available at Bounce in Poughkeepsie

In an announcement on their website, Bounce says that beer and wine are now available at their entertainment center in the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The alcohol sales are all part of a new adults-only collection of activities for those 21 and over.

Bounce has always had activities that adults could join in with but now we offer activities just for adults. We now offer Pickle Ball, Golf Simulators, Billiards tables, Cornhole and a beer and wine bar.

The bar is part of Bounce's "Kangaroo Cafe" where adults can play pool, use the golf simulator or just belly up at the bar.

Some parents we talked to were critical of the announcement, wondering if it was a good idea for adults to spend an evening drinking before driving their kids home from the entertainment center. Others were concerned about an adult crowd mingling with kids, fearing the new bar area would attract a different clientele that would change Bounce's kid-friendly vibe.

There were also many parents who welcomed the new addition. Some told us that they were happy to be able to stay on-site with their children instead of having to drop them off and pick them up later. Others who don't have kids told us that they were excited about a new option for date nights and something new to do with friends.

What do you think about the addition of adult-only activities at Bounce in Poughkeepsie? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page or by sending us a message through our mobile app.

