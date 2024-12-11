‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Stars Reunite for Project in Hudson Valley, NY

The stars of Napoleon Dynamite are planning a reunion right here in the Hudson Valley.

As Kip would say, "Yessssssss!"

John Heder, who played the title role in the cult-classic comedy is teaming up once again with castmates Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries in the city of Kingston, New York.

Ramirez is better known to Napoleon Dynamite fans as the head-shaving candidate for student council president, Pedro Sanchez. and Gries is responsible for bringing Napoleon and Kip's Uncle Rico to life on the big screen.

Now, the famous trio is headed to Kingston, New York to share the same spotlight once again.

Fox Searchlight Picutres Fox Searchlight Picutres loading...

Napoleon Dynamite Celebrates 20th Anniversary

It's hard to believe that the quirky low-budget comedy that took the world by storm is now two decades old. The story of social outcast, Napoleon, and his misfit family and friends was released by Fox Searchlight Pictures in 2004. The movie quickly became part of popular culture, inspiring people to wear "Vote for Pedro" t-shirts, hide tater tots in their pockets and practice sick dance moves while donning moon boots.

Filmed for less than $400,000, Napoleon Dynamite is now regarded as one of the greatest comedies of all time. In the years following the film's success, Heder went on to appear in films like The Benchwarmers and Blades of Glory. Ramirez has continued to have a successful career in television for the past 20 years and Gries recently starred in the smash-hit series The White Lotus. But no matter what other roles the trio takes on, they'll always be most remembered for their groundbreaking performances in Napoleon Dynamite.

Fox Searchlight Pictures Fox Searchlight Pictures loading...

Napoleon Dynamite Stars to Reunite in Kingston, New York

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite, Heder, Ramirez and Gries have announced that they will be attending a special screening of the film at The Ulster County Performing Arts Center in Kingston, New York. After the credits roll and Kip rides away on a white horse with LaFawnduh, the actors will reminisce about their time working together and share behind-the-scenes stories with fans during the special event. There will also be a Q&A session.

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Napoleon Dynamite" Special Screening Getty Images loading...

The event is part of an ongoing project the three actors have been participating in over the last year. The trio's tour will stop in the Hudson Valley on Friday, June 6 at UPAC in Kingston. A presale will be available for Bardavon Members on Wednesday, December 11th at 10:00am before tickets officially go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00am.

9 Sweet Napoleon Dynamite Facts "Tina, eat the food! EAT THE FOOD!" -Napoleon

While Tina, Napoleon's ravenous and rebellious llama eats her food, treat yourself to a sweet gallery of fun facts about Idaho's favorite movie! Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela