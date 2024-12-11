Hudson Valley Anglers Warned About Future of Popular Fish Species

Outdoor enthusiasts are concerned about the future of one of the Hudson Valley's most prized fish.

One of the reasons the Hudson Valley is such an incredible place to live is because of its natural resources. All year long, residents can be found taking advantage of beautiful hiking trails, hunting in forests and fishing in the Hudson River and its surrounding lakes and streams.

Outdoor Sports Threatened

Unfortunately, outdoor lovers have been faced with some harsh realities. Diseased deer have been discovered in several Hudson Valley communities, forcing the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to request that hunters chop off the heads of their kills and drop them in special bins for testing.

Now, anglers are on alert after learning that a popular prey is dwindling in size.

Popular New York Fish Under Threat

The DEC has released this year's striped bass "young-of-year survey results" and the news is not good. 2024 marks the second year in a row where offspring numbers are well below normal.

The index that measures juvenile production shows that striped bass populations have fallen at 13 sites from July through November. The survey has been taking place for 45 years, so environmentalists have lots of data to point to when they show concern for the future of a species.

The DEC's Interim Commissioner, Sean Mahar, calls the results "concerning", explaining that the below-average index affects the future availability of striped bass heading into the next decade.

This year's index was just under 8 fish per haul. The number falls way short of the 45-year average which is just below 20, putting the Hudson Valley below the 25th percentile.

New York State environmental officials plan to meet with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to discuss ways to improve the striped bass population. These may include rebuilding the coastal stock of fish and implementing measures to reduce fishing mortality.

