Metro-North Announces Alcohol Ban on All New York Trains

If you're not holding a brown bag with a beer in it, are you really on the train?

Soon, travelers will find out what it's like to ride on a completely dry train. The MTA announced this week that they will be enforcing a ban on alcoholic beverages on all Metro-North and LIRR trains.

Starting at 4am this Saturday alcohol consumption will be prohibited on all trans and station platforms.

Why is Metro-North and LIRR Banning Alcohol?

This isn't the first time the MTA has instituted a ban on alcohol. In an effort to prevent violence, rude behavior and messy drunken behavior, the trains will usually prohibit booze on trains during events that center around drinking. Some of the past bans have taken place during the St. Patrick's Day Parade and previous gatherings like the one scheduled in Manhattan this weekend.

On Saturday, December 14, thousands of partygoers dressed in red will assemble in bars throughout New York to participate in SantaCon 2024. The pub crawl that encourages participants to dress in a Santa suit is both loved and reviled by New Yorkers.

Organizers encourage participants to make a charitable donation in exchange for access to some bars, but the event just usually winds up being a free-for-all with thousands of drunk Santas wreaking havoc on New York City.

When does the MTA Alcohol Ban End?

This weekend's ban of alcohol beverages will begin at 4am on Saturday, December 14 and continue through 12:00am on Sunday, December 15.

In order to enforce the no drinking policy, MTA Police increase patrols at Penn Station, Grand Central Madison, and Grand Central Terminal. Those found to be violating the ban will be issued summonses and have their alcohol confiscated. They also risk being kicked off of trains and barred from accessing stations.

