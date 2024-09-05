Facebook Marketplace has become a popular online market that allows people to buy, sell, and trade items with others in their area. The digital retail website is very similar to other well-known services such as Amazon or Craigslist.

According to Auto DS Academy, items that tend to sell well over Facebook Market include home decorations, print-on-demand, seasonal products. baby supplies, pet supplies, or various electronic items

Of course though, like any other service, there are a few things you can and can not do. Recently, police say a New York state man attempted to get around those rules.

While Facebook states that firearm shops and online retailers are allowed to engage in commercial activity, or sell guns and ammo on Facebook Market, individuals may not on their own. Facebook's policy page says that "the purchase, sale or trade of firearms, ammunition and explosives between private individuals isn't allowed on Facebook."

Police Say New York State Man Used Facebook Marketplace to Trade Guns

New York State Police said in a press release that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested a 32-year-old man from Burt, NY for a number of charges, including 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, September 5.

State Police says that an investigation determined that the suspect was attempting to trade guns for a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace.

Authorities say they arrested the man, and the BCI seized four assault weapons and eight high-capacity magazines. Then suspect was transported for processing and taken to county jail for arraignment.

