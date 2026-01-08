Taste Test: We Try Hudson Valley’s Newest Girl Scout Cookie

Girl Scout Cookie season doesn't kick off until February 1, but we've got a sneak preview at this year's new flavor.

The 2026 cookie season will usher in a brand new selection to the lineup, which is expected to be an extremely hot item.

It's the first time the Girl Scouts have added a new cookie to the menu since 2023, when Raspberry Rally caused a frenzy all over the Hudson Valley. The limited-edition cookie immediately sold out, causing hungry supporters to turn to eBay in order to get their fix.

New Girl Scout Cookie for 2026

This year, the Girl Scouts are unveiling Exploremores. The rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie is described as having flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond-flavored creme.

Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson were kind enough to supply us with an advanced box of Exploremores, so we just had to give them a try.

Exploremores Taste Test

When one thinks of s'mores, they picture a white marshmallow middle, but after opening the package, we were surprised to see that the cookies and filling were both a chocolately color.

We were immediately hit with a rich chocolate aroma, which got us even more excited to dive in.

Exploremores do not disappoint. While there's lots of chocolate, there are also definite notes of marshmallow and just a hint of that toasted 'smores flavor to bring everything together.

I couldn't help but think that the cookie tasted somewhat familiar and realized that it reminded me of the old Fudge Town cookies I used to love as a kid in 1970s and 1980s. The cookies were made by Burry, which, coincidentally, used to be the official bakery of the Girl Scouts. Could this be based on that long-gone recipe? I think so!

How to Get Exploremores in the Hudson Valley

Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson kicks off its cookie program on Sunday, February 1. If you know a Girl Scout, you'll be able to order from them starting on that date. Otherwise, you can find Exploremores and all of the other classic cookies by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder and putting in your zipcode.