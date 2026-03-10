How a Metro-North Employee Stole Over $200K and Almost Got Away

A Metro-North employee has admitted to stealing more than $200,000, but it's the unusual way he carried out the theft that's really raising eyebrows.

Prosecutors say the longtime employee didn't use any fancy technology or a network of accomplices to carry out the theft. Instead, the man used a simple item from his own kitchen to quietly walk stacks of cash right out of his workplace.

Leftovers or Grand Larceny?

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that 61-year-old Tom Shabani of Millwood has been sentenced after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

According to investigators, Shabani worked as a cashier at Metro-North’s office in White Plains between 2024 and 2025. During that time, he repeatedly entered a counting room where cash was being handled.

That's when prosecutors say Shabani began helping himself to the money.

Investigators say the Metro-North worker began bringing Tupperware-style containers to work. Disguised as lunch or a snack, Shabani would carry the containers into the room and fill them with stacks of cash. The containers allowed him to conceal the money and carry it right out the door without anyone ever noticing.

However, over time, the amount of money that went missing began to pile up.

Authorities say Shabani's Tupperware scheme wound up netting him approximately $206,000 in public funds.

During a search of his vehicle, Police say they discovered some of the stolen money along with hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets.

Just Desserts

Shabani pleaded guilty to the felony charge on November 24.

This week, a Westchester County judge sentenced him to three years of probation. As part of the plea agreement, Shabani was also ordered to repay the full $206,000 to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

He must also forfeit 25 percent of his pension.

While some may say he got off easy, District Attorney Cacace said the case sends a clear message that public corruption will not be tolerated.

Shabani is no longer employed by Metro-North. It's unclear if he's started a new job, but future employees might want to take note if he starts bringing his own lunch to the office.

