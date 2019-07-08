Explore Hurley’s Old Stone Houses

Explore Hurley&#8217;s Old Stone Houses

If you love history, especially old houses, then make plans to head to Hurley this weekend. This Saturday, July 13, from 10 am - 4 pm enjoy Stone House Day in Hurley, N.Y., just outside of Kingston. It's going to be a day full of history and educational fun for the whole family.

Once a year, several privately owned old stone houses in Hurley NY are open to the public. The homes were built between late 1600's and mid-1700's. Hurley has the oldest stone houses in the country that have been consecutively lived in since they were built. This year eight of these historical homes will be open to take you back in time along with several colonial crafts people. There will be events for all ages, including children's colonial crafts,outdoor concerts, and a play about Sojourner Truth.

For more information about Stone House Day this Saturday in Hurley, visit the event facebook page.

