It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hudson Valley and one popular light display is getting ready to flip the switch.

There have been arguments lately over social media about decorating and how early is too early to get into the holiday spirit. We think it's the perfect time to start getting the holiday spirit moving and so do the masterminds behind the ERDAJT's Christmas Light Display.

The Gay family has been busy stringing up lights and syncing up music for another year of holiday bliss. According to a Facebook post last week, they're ready to light up the holiday season. ERDAJT writes:

2022 Display is set to light up in 13 days on 11/25 at 4:45pm. Our light count broke 703,000 lights this year, over 100,000 more than our Guinness Record. See you soon.

What is ERDAJT?

For those who don't know, ERDAJT is the initial of The Gay family's children: Emily Raejean (ER), Daniel Arthur (DA), and John Timothy (JT). The LaGrangeville display has been around since 1995 when the Gay Family started out with a mere 600 lights. The ERDAJT's website breaks down the build of lights throughout the years starting from 600 in 1995 to 24,000 in 2003 and 703,000 in 2022.

Tim Gay explains that in 2015 it took about 1,200 man-hours to set up the display adding that there is "over 40 miles of wire outside. In addition to this, there is over two miles of rope, wire rope, and Cat5e cable outside!"

Most importantly, every year at the ERDAJT Christmas Light Display, they collect donations for local organizations in the Hudson Valley community.

2022 will be the 27th year of the ERDAJT light display and as mentioned above, they will begin spreading the holiday cheer on November 25th at 4:45 pm at 8 Patrick Lane in LaGrangeville.

To learn more and to keep up with ERDAJT updates give them a follow on Facebook.

