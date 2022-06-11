I'll be honest I never thought too much about eating outside before the COVID pandemic forced all of our favorite local restaurants to come up with ways to serve us without us all piled up in a dining room. I am not saying I never ate at a restaurant outdoors. But before COVID it feels like there were places you went to specifically to eat outdoors, and now you can eat outside just about everywhere.

New Paltz, New York is known for the number of food establishments it has in its small radius. Just walking down Main Street in the Village you will pass numerous places to eat. Delicious choices line both sides of just about every street. There are also some places that are out of plain sight but that doesn't mean they don't offer great outdoor space for dinner and drinks.

Best Outdoor Dining in New Paltz, New York

If you want a view that never disappoints then you have to try the deck at The Parish at Water Street Market in New Paltz. They have covered tables plus a dining rail that allows you to sit facing one of the Hudson Valley's most desired views. Sitting on a stool at The Parish as the sun disappears behind the Mohonk Tower is like having dinner and a show. Mother Nature never disappoints with that moment.

Garvin's on Huguenot Street in New Paltz, NY is a bit off the beaten path but its outdoor space is unrivaled. They had always offered a covered pavilion which is a great space for parties but how they transformed their garden area off the back porch of the restaurant took outdoor dining in New Paltz to a new level during COVID. Even when they served people in their parking lot they manage to make it special. Now the Garden at Garvan's is a hard-to-get seat.

Put all of these places on your restaurant rotation this year.

