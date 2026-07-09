Hudson Valley Woman Admits to Setting Apartment Building on Fire

A Poughkeepsie woman has admitted to trying to set fire to an occupied apartment building earlier this year and is facing years behind bars.

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Poughkeepsie Woman Pleads Guilty to Attempted Arson

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced that 28-year-old Niya Edelman of Poughkeepsie pleaded guilty in Dutchess County Court to attempted arson in the second degree, a Class C violent felony.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened just after midnight on April 27 at an apartment building on South Hamilton Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Court records say Edelman admitted to removing several pieces of mail from a mailbox, placing the mail in the doorway of the building and setting it on fire with a lighter. After the burning mail fell to the floor, prosecutors say she added more mail to the flames, causing damage to the building's vestibule wall and door.

Authorities said Edelman knew the apartment building was occupied at the time, with numerous residents inside their homes.

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Prison Sentence Expected

As part of her guilty plea, Edelman now faces six years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision when she is sentenced on September 1.

Parisi said the case highlights why arson is treated as a violent crime rather than simply a property offense.

"When Ms. Edelman attempted to set fire to an occupied apartment building, she created the potential for catastrophic loss of life, devastating injuries, and the destruction of homes and neighborhoods," the district attorney said.

Parisi also credited the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department for their investigation and response to the incident.

The case was prosecuted by Unit Chief Pamela Bloomfield before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal.