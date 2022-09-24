Last year around this time I told you about a new Mexican Restaurant in New Paltz, called Guac Taco and Tequila Bar. At the time I had counted a total of 6 Mexican restaurants in New Paltz but apparently, I had missed a few. There may have been 7 or more but now one year later, it appears that 3 of them are gone.

On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, almost a year to the date that I first talked about that Mexican Restaurant in New Paltz, it turns out a Facebook group had someone post that one of the restaurants was serving its last taco.

Mexicali Blue which is snugged in between Manny's Art Supply and P & G's is now apparently closed. No reason was given in the post. UPDATE: we were able to contact Mexicali Blue and they shared with us that their last day in New Paltz will be Friday.

Mexican Restaurant Closes in New Paltz, NY

I am saying this apparently because I can't confirm anything and when I did a drive-by tonight, the Mexicali Blue sign was still up, the door was still open and it appears as though people were still eating. Rumor around New Paltz is that it is closing and will become a vegan burger joint.

Mexicali Blue over in Wappingers Falls will be staying open.

Mexican Restaurants in New Paltz

That news brings me to the next Mexican restaurant that closed this past year. The Taco Shack located on Main Street near New Paltz Wine and Liquors has changed hands. It was actually for rent this time last fall. It is now officially the Smash Shack, yes a burger joint.

So who is the third Mexican Restaurant to close its doors in New Paltz? I can't confirm the closure but the brown paper in the window is papered up in the fashion that says we are closed. Burrito Burrito seems to be closed for business too.

Now just because these places are closed and turning into burger places doesn't mean that the other Mexican food in New Paltz will disappear. The restaurants that are still in New Paltz are quite delicious and I am confident not going anywhere. Orale Mexico, La Charla, Mexican Kitchen, Los Jalapenos, Guac Taco and Tequila Bar will have to pick up the slack.

