Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen.
I think that a lot of people thought that once we got the all-clear on COVID we all would return to the dining room inside but it turns out we are still happy to enjoy a meal "al fresco" or as one would say in the open air even if that air is a bit chilly. I am so happy to see how many places are offering outdoor dining well into the winter by using covered patios and propane heaters.
A Restaurant is Adding New Outdoor Dining in Rhinebeck, NY
Outdoor dining in cold temperatures use to be something you only saw at ski slopes but now in just about every Hudson Valley town, you can find a great place to eat that is willing to seat you outside almost all year round. The Terrapin Restaurant in Rhinebeck is so excited about keeping outdoor dining that they announce this week that it will have a new outdoor dining space coming in 2023.
The Terrapin Restaurant is actually one restaurant I have eaten outside at often. There front area for dining that is alongside the main road in Rhinebeck always made for a great place to enjoy a meal and people watch. Now that they are enlarging their outdoor space it looks like even more people will be able to enjoy people-watching in Rhinebeck, New York.
Looking forward to eating on patios all over the Hudson Valley.