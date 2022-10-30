We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen.

I think that a lot of people thought that once we got the all-clear on COVID we all would return to the dining room inside but it turns out we are still happy to enjoy a meal "al fresco" or as one would say in the open air even if that air is a bit chilly. I am so happy to see how many places are offering outdoor dining well into the winter by using covered patios and propane heaters.

A Restaurant is Adding New Outdoor Dining in Rhinebeck, NY

Outdoor dining in cold temperatures use to be something you only saw at ski slopes but now in just about every Hudson Valley town, you can find a great place to eat that is willing to seat you outside almost all year round. The Terrapin Restaurant in Rhinebeck is so excited about keeping outdoor dining that they announce this week that it will have a new outdoor dining space coming in 2023.

The Terrapin Restaurant is actually one restaurant I have eaten outside at often. There front area for dining that is alongside the main road in Rhinebeck always made for a great place to enjoy a meal and people watch. Now that they are enlarging their outdoor space it looks like even more people will be able to enjoy people-watching in Rhinebeck, New York.

Terrapin Restaurant & Catering via Facebook Terrapin Restaurant & Catering via Facebook loading...

Looking forward to eating on patios all over the Hudson Valley.

Terrapin in Rhinebeck New York Offers a Marvelous Steak

Steak Dinner Restaurants in the Hudson Valley Sometimes you just want to go out for a steak and there are so many great places to do that in the Hudson Valley. Check out this Hudson Valley Steak Restaurant Trail I put together for you. It will be delicious fun to work your way from Kingston to Rhinebeck then down to Beacon and over Newburgh then back up the road to New Paltz. Delicious steaks with mouthwatering sides await you at these wonderful Hudson Valley restaurants that serve steak.

Outdoor Dining in New Paltz, New York

Best Outdoor Seating for Eating in New Paltz New York New Paltz is known to be a great town for grabbing lunch and dinner. Many of the most delicious spots offer outdoor dining. Here is a quick list to get you started on your New Paltz New York Outdoor dining experience.

Where to get a Fall Cocktail in the Hudson Valley