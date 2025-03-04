First Show Under New Ownership Reportedly Booked For Chance Theater

A show celebrating the history of The Chance is scheduled this month.

The Empire Training Center for the Arts has a show planned for this month at The Chance, bringing the first live performance to the venue since its closure in the fall of 2023.

We sure do miss The legendary Chance Theatre in Poughkeepsie. It was my home away from home for nearly 30 years as I would spend so much time there taking in great live music. David Lee Roth, David Bowie, Judas Priest, Quiet Riot, Twisted Sister, Bret Michaels..., just some of the fun shows that I personally attend over the years during the days when the club was run by owner and friend Frank Pallett,

The Chance was sold in 2023 to Chai Developers, a company dedicated to revitalizing the City of Poughkeepsie, and it was reported back that the new owners had ambitious plans for The Chance. After the final Chance show from hardcore metal band Hatebreed took place on Sunday, Oct. 29, things got quiet over at 6 Crannell St. in Poughkeepsie. The venue had closed, and all that has been out there are rumors and talk of when the venue will hopefully reopen in late 2024 or early 2025.

Empire Training Center For the Arts At The Chance

While renovations are still reportedly in the works, it was announced in September 2024 that the Empire Training Center For the Arts would be run out of the legendary theater. The new not-for-profit workforce development initiative, is set to transform the vocational training landscape of technical and administrative jobs in the performing arts. A show celebrating the theater's history will take place March 15th.

The Dirty Dutchess at The Chance Theater, Poughkeepsie

An event set for March 15 listed on Empire Training Center for the Arts website has The Dirty Dutchess, an evening of Vaudeville, Burlesque and Broadway on the schedule. All proceeds from the fundraising event will go to The Empire Training Center for the Arts at The Chance Theater. The event says, "Join us and Celebrate the history of The Chance, originally known as The Dutchess Theater aka “The Dirty Dutchess” featuring performers from lands near and far for an experience that will captivate, excite and intoxicate! An eventbrite page with info and ticket purchase link can be found here.

