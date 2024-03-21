The Chance Facebook page has seen some new activity this week leaving music fans hopeful.

The Chance in Poughkeepsie has been my home away from home for so many years, like 30 years to be exact. So many great memories and fun times catching some amazing rock shows.

Sadly, back in August of 2021, owner and friend Frank Pallett passed away. A couple of months later we saw the passing of sister Carolyn Pallett Brophy.

The Chance was sold last year to Chai Developers, a company dedicated to revitalizing the City of Poughkeepsie, and it was reported back in September that the new owners had ambitious plans for The Chance.

After the final Chance show from hardcore metal band Hatebreed took place on Sunday, Oct. 29, things got quiet over at 6 Crannell St. in Poughkeepsie. The venue had closed, and all that has been out there are rumors and talk of when the venue will hopefully reopen in late 2024 or early 2025.

New Owners Speak on Chance Theater's Facebook Page

After nearly 6 months of quiet, the official Chance Theater Facebook has now been active again with a page administrator under the new ownership updating the page cover photo and posting a link to a new Chance Facebook group.

With the updated cover photo on The Chance page came over 100 comments from excited people sharing Chance stories and wondering about the future of the venue.

One comment from an Albany, NY-based metal band called Outta My Head commented, "Miss this venue so much!" and the Chance Theater replied, "We fully intend to Bring it back and are hoping to restore and revive its memories!"

When pressed by many about the renovations and construction of the venue, The Chance Theater assured periodic updates with timelines and goals.

This is the first time in nearly 6 months that we've gotten some public word from the venue, and I can't deny that this is very exciting for many including yours truly!

As we wait for further updates and try to be as patient as possible, you can leave photos and memories of the legendary venue in the new Facebook group called The Chance Throughout History.

