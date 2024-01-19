Museum at Bethel Woods Nominated For Prestigious Honor

Museum nominated in USA Today's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards.

The Museum at Bethel Woods is an amzing look back at the 1969 Woodstock Music and Arts Festival and its significance as a culminating event of a decade of radical cultural transformation, along with the continuing legacies of both the 1960s and Woodstock. Officially opening in 2006, the museum features permanent exhibits including The Sixties, The Woodstock Festival, Three Days of Peace and Music, and Impact of Woodstock & The Sixties, each featuring film and interactive displays, text panels, and collections of artifacts. The 7000 square foot museum includes a 132 seat high def theater and a 4300 square foot gallery along with classrooms, a cafe and museum shop.

The museum is more than just a focus on music though with exhibits, personal stories and a multimedia experience on vaarious aspects of the 1960's like fashion and political protest. Also issues like the baby boom, Cold War, Vietnam War, Civil Rights Movement, and the assassinations and riots that occurred during the decade, all of which contribute to the context of Woodstock.

Museum at Bethel Woods Nominated For Best Music Museum

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts announced this week that they are being nominated by USA Today for Best Music Museum. They are in a caategory with competition from the likes of the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola, Mississippi, Birthplace of Country Music Musem in Bristol, Virginia, The Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, Virginia, Blues Hall of Fame Musem in Memphis Tennessee, and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. You can vote for the Museum at Bethel Woods everyday up until February 12.

We are so excited to announce that we've been nominated in the USA Today's Readers' Choice Travel Awards for . If you love Woodstock, the 1960s, and how all of those things came together to form a community who believes in the power of peace, please consider voting for us here until February 12 → bit.ly/2024BWBest10 -Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

The museum at Bethel Woods is great, and its one of those places that we are fortunate to have in our own backyard here in the Hudson Valley as part of one of the greatest outdoor music venues in the country, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Be sure to vote here for the Museum at Bethel Woods in the USA Today poll.

