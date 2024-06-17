‘No Brainer’ Way to Eliminate Mosquitoes in Hudson Valley Yards

There is a way to eliminate mosquitoes from your deck and yard that is so simple it will make you angry.

For my whole life, I've been a mosquito magnet. For some reason, those blood-sucking insects find me irresistible. Some research has suggested that it's because I have type O blood, which is apparently the flavor most mosquitoes prefer. But whatever the reason, my summer evenings are usually ruined by an onslaught of insect bites that result in painfully itchy bumps up and down my legs and arms.

Canva Canva loading...

Commercially Available Mosquito Repellents Rarely Work

I've tried every mosquito repellent in the book. You can find me out on the deck most evenings surrounded by citronella candles, spraying Skin So Soft into the air and wrapping drier sheets around my ankles. None of these remedies ever work, and I'm usually forced to tuck my pants into my socks and throw on a hoodie. It's certainly not the optimal way to enjoy a warm summer evening.

Some have suggested using a Thermacell device which releases a toxin in the air that kills mosquitoes. The device has some pretty scary warnings and can't be used around food or directly inhaled. It also kills bees and other helpful insects in your yard. Reviews are mixed at best, with many saying it had little to no impact on the number of mosquitoes in their yard.

Until recently, the only helpful solution was to spray my body down with DEET, which is extremely unpleasant. Walking around in a cloud of chemicals is not my idea of enjoying the outdoors.

Canva Canva loading...

The No Brainer Solution to Eliminating Mosquitoes That Really Works

Over the weekend I was sitting out on the deck and began being feasted upon by mosquitoes. While I kept swatting myself I jokingly told my wife that we would have to move to Aruba, where we spent a winter vacation this year. The island has practically no mosquitoes or biting insects of any kind because there's always a steady breeze blowing.

Then it hit me... could it actually be that simple?

I went inside and got a small fan, plugged it in and pointed it toward our deck furniture. Like magic, the mosquitoes were completely gone. I couldn't believe it. I spent the next few hours relaxing on the deck in my shorts and a T-shirt with no issues whatsoever.

Why no one seems to use this method for keeping mosquitoes away is baffling. There are no dangerous chemicals or nasty smells to deal with, just a delightful breeze.

This week I'm off to the store to buy a nice-looking box fan to keep on the deck all summer long so I can finally claim victory over mosquitoes once and for all.

Plant Some Of These In Your New York Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away New York State is home to about 70 species of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes occasionally they can transmit disease. According to New York State Of Health , some mosquito species have the potential to transmit disease-causing viruses, should those viruses be present in New York.

How do you keep these dangerous creepy crawlies away from you and your yard? Well, you could spend a small fortune on citronella candles all summer long. Or you can plant some of these 11 plant varieties around your garden or yard: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler