Heartbroken Poughkeepsie Man Pleads For Help After Bike Theft

A Poughkeepsie man is heartbroken over the loss of his new electric bike. Have you seen it?

Raymond Rhodes of Poughkeepsie (affectionately known as "Sweet Ray" to friends) is dealing with the loss of his bike that he only had for two months. It was stolen from outside Spectrum at 2 Reservoir Square, Poughkeepsie on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 24 at around 4pm.

Raymond J Rhodes Facebook Raymond J Rhodes Facebook loading...

Ray recounted the story on Facebook as he was at Spectrum cable and the bike (a Trek valued at $2000) was stolen from him right in front of his eyes. He said that he was inside Spectrum inquiring about wifi not even 7 feet away when a man took off with his bike. Ray says he to run after him but couldn't catch up. Maybe somebody saw something that day or knows somebody that knows something.

Mr. Rhodes went on to say, "I know it sounds silly but I'm just heartbroken over this f****** thing". Lets hope the bike gets returned to its rightful owner. If you can help reach out to the City of Poughkeepsie Police. A police report was filed.

Hi everybody I'm not on Facebook a lot obviously but I want to put this out there in the City of Poughkeepsie I was at Spectrum cable company end My bike was stolen right in front of my eyes, not even 7 ft from me but I was inside the store and it came from around the building I ran him down as fast as I could and I almost had him but no luck. It's an electric bike and I just got it it was stupid expensive but I'm hoping maybe somebody here sees it or know somebody that knows somebody. Time Warner is going to run me the video when management gets in tomorrow so hopefully I'll get that video and I can put it up on here but I'm going to put a picture of it and hopefully someone sees it thank you so much to everybody on here that takes a second to see this. Love to all.

