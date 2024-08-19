New Restaurant Opens at Former Tina’s Bar Near Carmel, NY [Photos]
The former spot of the popular bar off rt 52 in the Stormville, NY area gets new life.
Tina's Restaurant was a popular bar that stood at 4081 Route 52 for decades. A popular watering hole for many area residents for decades, from Stormville, Carmel, and the surrounding areas.
Also See: New Meat Market Finally Opens in Poughkeepsie [Photos]
Michelle Andriano grew up in Stormville and with the family that once owned Tina's. She has fond memories of the establishment and says she had been drinking there for as far back as she could remember. Growing up in the Carmel area myself, I always remember people talking about going to Tina's and saying how much of a fun time it always was.
After the owner lost his life tragically in 2021, Tina's closed its doors. The family eventually completely renovated the building and an ice cream shop called Emma's Cafe was opened, but it only lasted about a year.
Now a new restaurant has moved into the spot.
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant Now Open at the Former Tina's Spot
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant recently opened up at 4081 Route 52, in Holmes, NY. A description of the new restaurant says, "Discover the vibrant flavors of Mexico at El Mariachi. Our menu features traditional dishes like zesty tacos, hearty enchiladas, and refreshing nonalcoholic margaritas, all made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Enjoy your meal in a lively, colorful setting that captures the spirit of a Mexican fiesta."
Michelle Andriano took to Facebook and a Carmel area group called You Know You're from Carmel if.... and posted photos of the new Mexican restaurant that used to be Tina's.
A sign for El Mariachi hangs on the front of the building along with a large Mexican Food sign up on the balcony at 4081 Route 52 in Holmes, NY.
A nice shot of the El Mariachi Restaurant building taken from the parking lot.
A picture of the El Mariachi menu.
Bright, vibrant colors fill the room at El Mariachi.
The food looks absolutely delicious at El Mariachi! Check out their website and follow them on Facebook here.
