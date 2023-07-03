Easy Rider Showing On Big Screen at Rosendale Theatre

Classic film showing as part of Summer Retro Series.

Its always cool when a local, area theatre shows movie classics on the big screen. and Rosendale Theatre hosts various events regularly, showcasing some great classics. There's the Creature Feature Series that shows classic movie monster films, a Music Fan Series that shows that shows music related films, and a Summer Retro Series, just to name a few.

Easy Rider is a 1969 American independent road drama film written by Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Terry Southern, produced by Fonda and directed by Hopper. Fonda and Hopper play two bikers who travel through the American Southwest and South, carrying the proceeds from a cocaine deal. Easy Rider was a successful landmark counterculture film that helped spark the New Hollywood era of filmmaking during the early 1970's.

The film explores the societal landscape, issues and tensions towards adolescents in the United States during the 1960s such as the rise of the hippie movement, drug use and communal lifestyle. Real drugs were said to be used in scenes showing marijuana and other substances. Easy Rider earned $60 million on a budget of $400,000. It received two Academy Awards nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson). In 1998, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

Rosendale Theatre Presents Easy Rider on Thursday, July 6 2023 at 7pm. (one night only and full theatre sound on the big screen). Part of The Rosendale Theatre Summer Retro Series. Tickets can be purchased here. Don't miss the chance to see this classic on the big screen!