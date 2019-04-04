Easter Egg Hunt & Celebration for LaGrange Residents

Easter is coming up on Sunday, April 21, but if you live in the Town of LaGrange you won't have to wait that long to celebrate. You're invited to start the celebration a bit early.

The Town of LaGrange Parks and Recreations Department will host an Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration on Saturday, April 13, from 1 - 3 pm at Freedom Park, 212 Skidmore Road. And it's much more than just an Easter Egg Hunt. There will be a petting zoo, music, dancing, crafts, refreshments, Easter Bunny photo booth, costumed characters, prizes for special eggs, and more.

The Easter Egg Hunt is open to LaGrange residents and their families. Children age 10 and under will be allowed participate in the hunt. Please bring baskets or a bag. Eggs to be returned at redemption table. Egg Hunt starts promptly at 1:15pm. The rain date is on Sunday, April 14. For more information, visit the Town of LaGrange website.

