Get Ready for Drive-Thru S’mores!

It looks like this year’s traditional big bonfire at Freedom Park in LaGrange will not be happening. It's just another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. But all is not lost. The Town of LaGrange has figured out a way for residents to enjoy those delicious s’mores, whether there is a pandemic or not.

It’s the Drive-Thru S’mores and More Pick Up on Friday, Jan. 29 from 6PM - 8PM at LaGrange Town Hall on Strigham Road. They've got all the ingredients you'll need for you to enjoy your own s'mores and more at home. Plus, you'll receive a laminated snowman that you get to write your name on or decorate, and then hang along the trail at the opening of the February Story Hike on Saturday, Jan. 30. Registration for the S'mores and More Pickup will open to the first 200 LaGrange residents online on Tuesday, January 19.

On the following day, Saturday, read the pages of the book posted along the first part of the trail as you take a self-guided hike through Little Woods at Freedom Park. When the story is done and you continue on your hike, hang your own snowman somewhere on the trail to show you were there. The Sneezy Snowman Story Hike at Little Woods does not require any registration and you are invited to make and hang any snowman you wish along the trail following the story.

For more information about the the Drive-Thru S’mores and More Pick Up Jan. 29 at LaGrange Town Hall, check out the event facebook page.