Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series

It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.

There are tons of farms that have pick your own apples and pumpkins, the fall colors in the Hudson Valley are awesome, and it’s still warm enough to do stuff outside with nothing more than a light jacket. There are also a lot of outdoor concerts to look forward to, and one Dutchess County Park has scheduled a Fall Music Series, a great follow up to their Summer Music Series.

Freedom Park at 212 Skidmore Road in Pleasant Valley will be hosting live bands and food trucks throughout September. It’s a great lineup of bands and food, too. On Sunday, Sept. 11 Nashville Drive will be playing the music and The Cluck Truck will provide the food. Sunday, Sept. 18 Lucky House hits the stage and the featured food truck is Valia’s Wood Fire. Then on Sunday, Sept. 25 enjoy the sounds of Hurley Mountain Highway while the Grille Wagon serves up great bbq.

Yeah, it’s tough to see the hazy, lazy days of summer come to a close, but there is still so much great weather, stunning fall colors, and tons of stuff to do throughout the fall here in the Hudson Valley. Want to find out more about the Freedom Park Fall Concert Series? For more information and to learn what else is happening at the park, visit the Town of LaGrange Parks and Recreation website.

