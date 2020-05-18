LaGrange’s Freedom Park Reopens May 18

After writing so many articles about things being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, it's mighty refreshing to report that something is reopening.

Freedom Park in LaGrange reopens to the public today, albeit with restrictions. No public bathroom or shower facilities are open yet, but there are porta-potties, the playground and volleyball and basketball courts will be closed, masks required if you can’t maintain six-foot distance with those not in your immediate family/household, the lake and beach are closed. And pavilions will be open only for families, no groups, parties or gatherings

There are plenty of things that you can do, though. You can fish in the streams, hike the trails, ride your bike, have a small picnic and soak up the sun. There are 91 acres of nature in the park, and plenty of space for fun and social distancing. You can even go on a scavenger hunt with sheets available on the bulletin board.

For a complete list of what you can and can not do right now in the park, visit the Town of LaGrange Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

