East Fishkill Man Identified Following Fatal Accident on Taconic

Last week, the Taconic State Park was the scene of yet another tragic accident in the Hudson Valley. This most recent event adds to a list of accidents that have occurred over recent months and even years.

Fatal Taconic Accident Details

On Friday, February 16, 2024, New York State Police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on the Taconic State Parkway in Columbia County. The accident took place on the northbound side and resulted in the single-vehicle veering off the roadway, stopping near mile marker 76.

When State Police and Emergency Personnel arrived on the scene, they discovered the vehicle completely and entirely engulfed in flames.

According to the official press release from the New York State Police, members of the Taghkanic Fire Department worked to extinguish the flames which they soon accomplished.

It was after the flames were extinguished that authorities made the grim discovery. In the charred remains, Taghkanic firefighters found the body of the operator of the vehicle. The occupant was later identified as Joseph R. Genua of East Fishkill. Genua was also identified as the only occupant inside the vehicle at the time the accident occurred.

As of now, law enforcement officials are still actively investigating the accident. At this time, there is no information available as to what caused the accident or the ensuing fire.

Recent Taconic Accidents

Unfortunately, this recent accident that has taken place on the Taconic is not the first that resulted in a loss of life.

This past December, an East Fishkill Police Officer lost his life in an accident that took place on the Taconic. It was stated at the time that the officer, later identified as Daniel P. DiDato, lost control of his vehicle which veered him off the road leading him to crash into a tree. DiDato had actually been working on another case at the time his accident occurred. You can read details on that story here.

In addition, a recent study was conducted and it revealed the Taconic State Parkway is statistically the most dangerous roadway in all of New York State. In total, the Taconic State Parkway is approximately 104 miles long and in a three year period acted as the setting for over 2000 individual accidents. The details of that study and story can also be found here.

We will continue to do our best to provide more information on this most recent event if or when that information is released.

