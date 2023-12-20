Deceased East Fishkill Officer’s Name Released, NY Flags Lowered

The community is in mourning after learning the identity of the East Fishkill Police Officer who died on Monday.

During the investigation of a possibly fatal car accident, an officer traveling on the Taconic State Parkway lost control of his vehicle, veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree. The officer was on his way to the hospital to interview one of the victims of the accident scene when he was involved in the fatal crash.

As news spread of the officer's death, local residents and law enforcement agencies as far away as Vermont began sending their condolences and messages of support. Governor Hochul has ordered flags throughout New York State to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, December 20 to honor the fallen officer.

Deceased East Fishkill Officer Identified

On Tuesday, the officer involved in the one-car crash was identified as Daniel P. DiDato. The 19-year veteran of the force began serving in East Fishkill in 2005. Before that, DiDato spent four years with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.

East Fishkill Supervisor, Nicholas, D'Alessandro, says DiDato exemplified "the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and commitment to serving and protecting our community." D'Alessandro added that the officer would be remembered forever for his dedication.

DiDato was also remembered by Derrick Cuccia, acting Chief of Police for the Town of East Fishkill. Cuccia praised the officer for his service and remembered him as a friend.

Officer DiDato was everything that encompassed a great police officer and friend. He was genuine, smart, courageous, tough and witty.

Community Rallies Around East Fishkill Police Department

Thoughts and prayers continue to flood in from the East Fishkill community. Many have expressed their condolences on social media, writing words of support for DiDato's fellow officers. Some East Fishkill residents have placed blue lightbulbs on their porches in remembrance of the officer's service.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

