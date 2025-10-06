Seismologists say that two earthquakes struck an area in New York state this week. The latest tremors come only a little over a week after the United States Geological Survey had reported that another earthquake struck near Dolgeville, New York late September 22.

The small tremor registered a 1.8 on the Richter Scale, according to seismologists.

See Also: Could a Major Earthquake Ever Strike New York State?

Two Minor Earthquakes Hit Area in New York State

The United States Geological Survey reports that two earthquakes struck near Adams Center, New York. The small tremors registered a 1.5 and 1.6, respectively, according to the USGS. Both earthquakes struck at a depth of a little over three miles.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New York State's All-Time Most Powerful Earthquake?

According to the NESEC, the largest earthquake centered in New York state happened on September 5, 1944. The magnitude 5.9 quake, with an epicenter beneath the New York-Canada border, did major damage in the towns of Massena, NY, and Cornwall, Ontario.

Heavy damage was recorded in the town of Massena (St. Lawrence County), with a number of chimneys, windows, housing foundations, and a high school gymnasium reported destroyed.

New York City has suffered two damaging quakes of note. The first was December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 struck in the Greater New York City area. However, since it was so long ago, little is known about the epicenter or the extent of the damage.

Another 5.2 quake struck on August 10, 1884, in Brooklyn, which cracked houses, tossed objects off shelves and shook towns in New York and New Jersey.