New York State Man Has Had ID Suspended at Least 28 Times

A New York state man, who officials pulled over Sunday and was found to be driving without a license, has quite the lengthy track record. One county Sheriff has even voiced his frustrations after it was found this very same man has had his ID suspended at least 28 separate times. Is enough being done to keep repeat offenders like this off the roads?

WNYT is reporting that the East Greenbush man was pulled over Sunday and was charged with 1st-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as other violations. After an investigation, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple found that the 28-year-old suspect's non-driver identification card has been suspended at least 28 times before.

Apple said that drivers without a license will have these ID cards issued to them, and the suspension will be applied to the card. He went on to say that the suspect was "not going to go to court", thus racking up even more suspensions. Apple shared his frustrations with the system, saying that in cases like this, law enforcement feels "stuck in the mud".

Back in June 2021, a seemingly routine traffic stop turned into much bigger trouble for one New York state man, according to NBC.

Police pulled over the 55-year-old Brentwood, NY man late one morning after he failed to signal a turn. Upon further investigation, authorities found that the man had 99 suspensions on his license. Quite impressive. Now you may be asking yourself how does one have their license taken away that many times? A police spokeswoman says suspensions happen after the driver fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. So an unpaid summons would lead to another suspension.

It happens more than you may think. Police say a 22-year-old man from New York City, with one license revocation and 80 suspensions (58 of which were for failing to appear in court), lead them on a wild chase in late 2020.

And how about this Pennsylvania man? Due to multiple violations, his license has been suspended for the next 55 years. He won't be driving until the year 2076 if he's even still alive at that point.