New York State Woman Allegedly Drove 3x Over Legal BAC Limit

A New York state woman was arrested after police say she was driving way over the legal limit on a heavily traveled state route. Police say the incident happened early Tuesday morning, when they received reports of a vehicle driving erratically.

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower New York state's legal limit, which they feel will save more lives. The current BAC limit 0.08%, though some pushing for reforms want to drop it to 0.05%.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Three Times Over BAC Limit

The New York State Police said in a press release that Troopers with the assistance of the Cobleskill Police Department, responded to the area of State Route 7 in Cobleskill, for the report of an erratic vehicle.

State Police say that they located and stopped a vehicle matching the caller’s description. The driver was identified as a 66-year-old woman from Richmondville. The suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, and was transported to for processing and recorded a 0.24% BAC, which is three times over the state's legal limit of 0.08%.

Police say the suspect was issued tickets and released to a sober third party. She is due back in court in October.

Given that the time of arrest was just after 9:30 AM, according to State Police, there is no word if she had been out all night, or started heavily drinking early that morning.

