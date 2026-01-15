Popular Poughkeepsie Sports Bar/BBQ Spot Closes Its Doors

Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ has closed after being taken over by new management just under 2 years ago.

Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ (previously Dutchess BBQ Bistro & Bar since 2018) opened under new management in February 2024 announcing exciting new changes in April 2024. A huge grand re-opening weekend celebration back took place August of 2024. Located in the New Hackensack Plaza off rt 376 in Poughkeepsie the spot was known for great food, sports and live music. Wit the slogan "Where Every Day is Game Day".

The spot received praise for its support of local rock bands, along with bringing in great bands from NJ, Long Island, and CT too as part of their live weekend entertainment regularly.

I must say, I had an amazing burger from Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ, that was right up there with some of the top burger spots in the Hudson Valley area. We had a great time when we helped wrap up their grand re-opening celebration with the radio station back in 2024 and since then, many friend's bands have played the venue, and other friends enjoyed going their regularly to enjoy the live music.

Why Did Dutchess Sports Bar & BBC Close?

Owner Brandon Crilly said in a statement, that "personal reasons" were the cause for closing Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ. The venue took to social media to address the closing on their official Facebook page, saying that it was an incredibly difficult decision too close, and thanking all the loyal customers for their support.

With heavy hearts, we share that our doors are now closed. Over the past two years, this place became so much more than a restaurant — it became a space filled with laughter, friendships, celebrations, and unforgettable moments.

We are endlessly grateful to everyone who walked through our doors, supported our dream, shared a meal with us, and became part of our story. Your kindness, loyalty, and love meant everything to us and will never be forgotten. Due to personal circumstances that are beyond my control, we had to make the incredibly difficult decision to close. While this chapter has come to an end, the memories and connections we made will stay with us forever. Thank you for believing in us and for being part of something truly special.

With love, Dutchess Sports Bar Team

