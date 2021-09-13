Dutchess Rail Trail Temporarily Closed this Weekend

If you were planning on heading to the Dutchess Rail Trail this weekend, you may want to plan accordingly.

Runners from across the Hudson Valley will be meeting in Poughkeepsie for the 43rd annual Dutchess County Classic this Sunday.

Thousands of runners will be taking their marks in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, September 19th starting at 6 am. Those participating will begin their run at 53 Pendell Road, at Dutchess Community College, in Poughkeepsie. The route is as follows: Full and half marathon runners will begin their journey at the rail trail near "Morgan Lake Trailhead and will include an out & back over the Walkway Over the Hudson and then another out & back on the Hudson Valley Rail Trail heading East from the Morgan Lake Trailhead" according to the Dutchess County Classic Website.

The 5K will also take runners on the rail trail and across The Walkway.

The race will obviously be bringing heavy traffic to the Dutchess rail trail. With that being said, the Dutchess Rail Trail is taking precautions and closing on Sunday. But only for a short period of time. Dutchess County Parks shared the closure on social media stating the following:

We are one week from the Dutchess County Classic Race and this will impact users on the Dutchess Rail Trail. Please note that the trail will be closed on race day, 9/19, from 6am-2pm. The is for the safety of all and we appreciate your support and cooperation. We wish all the Classic participants a great race! See you at the finish line.

The Dutchess County Classic is still accepting runners for the event however, in-person sign-up on the day of the event is not open.

While the Dutchess Rail Trail will be closed for a few hours, there are tons of beautiful trails to explore while you wait for the rail trail to reopen. Check out a few options below.

