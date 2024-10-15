Look What Dutchess Fairground Buildings Are Used For Over Winter

The buildings at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York don't sit quietly over the winter. They're put to good use, but not for what you may think.

If you've visited the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, you know just how huge those exhibit buildings are. Located next to the oval, the giant hangars are home to endless rows of vendors and food sellers during the fair.

The buildings are also used during festivals and events. Whether it's tables full of wool, a private VIP area for drink and food festivals or a place to show off antiques, the enormous structures are put to good use all summer long.

However, once winter comes, the buildings don't get a rest. I recently learned what the Dutchess County Fairgrounds does with the structures during the offseason and it's simply genius.

Dutchess County Fair Buildings Put to Work Over the Winter

If you have a boat, motorcycle, trailer or camper that needs to be stored during the winter you can rent a space for it at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. At the end of October, the unused buildings are transformed into massive storage units for vehicles that need to be protected from snow and ice.

The winter storage program allows residents the opportunity to house their vehicles at the fairgrounds between October 30 and April 5. Climate-controlled and unheated spaces are available for the five-month period, giving residents peace of mind that their investments will be safe and sound no matter how big of a storm we get.

The rates are pretty reasonable too. An 18-foot vehicle costs $324 to store for the whole season. Prices increase with larger items and, of course, a heated space is also extra.

Campers, trailers and motorhome spaces have already sold out for this winter, but there is still room for smaller vehicles like motorcycles and jetskiis.

