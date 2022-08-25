Dutchess County Seeks Proposals for Youth Program Grant Awards

Dutchess County's Department of Community and Family Services Division of Youth Service is requesting proposals for youth development services for 2023 to be awarded grants in the following categories: Youth Development Programs (YDP), and Runaway and Homeless Youth Act (RHYA). The services can range from municipalities to profit organizations.

New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

Thanks to the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, in 2022, 20 programs were rewarded a total of $266,691 in funding. The amount of funding will be subject to the availability of annual state appropriations, which have yet to have been made.

For 2023, grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 will be awarded to programs that provide free, direct services designed to improve youth and community outcomes. Programs must address one of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services' six life areas:

Economic Security Physical and Emotional Health Education Citizenship/Civic Engagement Family Community

Programs will be expected to demonstrate knowledge in Positive Youth Development and show how their program addresses on of Dutchess County's "Path to Promise" values. "Path to Promise" is a multi-year effort to ensure all young people in Dutchess County have assets they need to achieve their fullest potential as they grow up. "Path to Promise" teams up with local organizations to connect children and youth in Dutchess County to resources that will make the biggest impact on their lives.

Grant Workshops

The Division of Youth Services has scheduled two grant workshops for non-profits and municipalities at the Dutchess County Emergency Response Center (392 Creek Road, Poughkeepsie). Each workshop takes place from 9 am to 11 am, and attendance to one of these workshops is required. The workshops will be held on Tuesday, September 13th, and Wednesday, September 14th.

All grants are due to the Division of Youth Services on or before Wednesday, October 5th by 5 pm.

To register for a workshop, contact Juliana Corbett at (845) 486-3354 or Juliana.Corbett@dfa.state.ny.us. At each workshop, DCFS staff will review the step-by-step process of applying online through the Dutchess County Grant Portal and address any concerns or questions.

