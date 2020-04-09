Dutchess County Seeks COVID-19 Stories for Historical Survey

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is encouraging residents to take part in the county's COVID-19 history survey.

The historical survey will document residents' experiences during the current pandemic and will better prepare leaders for health crises in the future.

The voluntary survey is available on the County's website and will allow residents to document their experiences through a series of open-ended questions. With the resident's permission, their answers will be saved to the archives and shared with the public.

Marc Molinaro said:

We are living through unprecedented times, dealing with the type of worldwide health crisis not seen in generations. Our individual experiences, as well as the collective actions we take as a community today, will not only guide Dutchess County through the next few months, they'll enable future leaders to make informed decisions when future pandemics impact our community. I urge you to take part in our COVID-19 History Survey -- a few minutes of your time can save lives years from now

Responses to the survey will become part of a special COVID-19 collection within the Dutchess County Archives.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: