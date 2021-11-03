Dutchess County High School Dismisses Early Over Online Threat

The author of an online threat has been identified by police after shutting down a Hudson Valley high school and sending scared students home early on Wednesday.

Dr. Dwight Bonk, superintendent of the Wappingers Falls Central School District, announced that a Snapchat posting triggered the early dismissal from John Jay High School. Bonk says he was made aware of the posting and immediately reported it to the East Fishkill Police Department, New York State Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

After an investigation was launched the high school's Building Emergency Response Plan was triggered, resulting in an early dismissal for students. The decision to close was made with guidance from the East Fishkill Police Department over an "abundance of caution."

According to a note sent to parents, the individual responsible for the Snapchat threat has already been identified by local authorities. The Wappingers Central School District indicated that it will pursue legal action against the individual.

The district takes any potential threat to students or staff very seriously, and we will pursue all appropriate measures in accordance with the District Code of Conduct. In addition, the district will pursue any threats against the school or school community to the fullest extent of the law.

Classes at John Jay High School will resume on Thursday as normal.

Recently, police in Orange County were made aware of a Snapchat threat warning about violence against "Central High School." This threat was deemed a hoax that has gone viral in recent months, circulating in different parts of the country. The Village of Walden Police Department did not consider it dangerous enough to close school.

It's unclear if the threat at John Jay High School was inspired by the viral posting.

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.