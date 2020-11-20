Dutchess County Goes Blue, Electing Biden By 15,000 Votes

On election night it looked like Trump easily won the votes of Dutchess County residents. Turns out, that's not the case.

As it's been throughout the rest of the country, mail-in and absentee ballots were responsible for a large percentage of votes in Dutchess County. Since election day, workers at the Dutchess Board of Elections have been busy counting each and every vote before submitting their official count on December 1.

Unofficial results were posted on Election Night, placing Trump in the lead with Dutchess County voters. Almost 60,000 in-person votes were cast for the incumbent president, while close to 58,000 went to Vice-President Biden. But since then, Board of Election workers have been busy counting almost 30,000 more absentee ballots, with the majority of them going to Biden.

Although the official tally won't be certified until the beginning of December, The Poughkeepsie Journal is reporting that the county has gone in Biden's favor. The president-elect received 81,260 votes, while Trump wound up with a total of just 66,767. With just a handful of military ballots left to count, Biden is the clear winner.

This should be no surprise to voters since Dutchess County also voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Just like this year, Trump was ahead on election day. But after all votes were cast, Clinton officially received 62,261 votes, beating out Trump's 61,797.

Democrats had several other big wins in Dutchess County, including the ousting of long-time county court judge, Peter Foreman. After 10 years on the bench, the Republican was was defeated by Jessica Segal by over 51% of the votes. Foreman received 68,461 ballots, while Segal earned the votes of 72,486 Dutchess County residents.