Hudson Valley Workers Accused of Stealing From Disabled Residents

Two employees are accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from disabled Hudson Valley adults who relied on them for help.

A job caring for some of the Hudson Valley's most vulnerable residents comes with a tremendous amount of trust. According to prosecutors, two employees at a Hudson Valley group home are accused of taking advantage of that trust to benefit themselves.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace and New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced charges against two former employees of the Association for Mentally Ill Children of Westchester (AMIC), alleging they used the banking information of residents with disabilities to make thousands of dollars in personal purchases.

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More Than $47,000 Allegedly Stolen

Authorities say 28-year-old Nadajah Jackson of Yonkers is accused of stealing a total of $45,448 from four AMIC residents between November 2022 and January 2025.

According to court documents, Jackson allegedly used residents' bank accounts to make purchases through Amazon and other merchants without their permission.

Jackson has been charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and two counts of Petit Larceny.

She was arraigned Tuesday in Tarrytown Justice Court and released on her own recognizance. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 1.

Second Employee Also Charged

A second AMIC employee, 25-year-old Destiny Galan of Staten Island, is accused of making more than $2,000 in personal purchases using the accounts of two residents.

Prosecutors allege Galan used the residents' banking information between May and August of 2024 to make Amazon purchases totaling $2,038. The purchases allegedly included women's clothing and food.

Galan has been charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Petit Larceny. She is scheduled to be arraigned on July 1 in Tarrytown Justice Court.

Residents With Disabilities Allegedly Targeted

Authorities say the victims were adults living in the group home with varying degrees of intellectual and physical disabilities.

In announcing the charges, District Attorney Cacace said she was outraged that individuals entrusted with caring for vulnerable residents allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from them. State Comptroller DiNapoli called the alleged scheme "outrageous and heartless."

As with all criminal cases, the charges are accusations and both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.