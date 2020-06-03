Dutchess County Fair Canceled for 2020

Sadly, another big event has been canceled in the Hudson Valley. A family tradition for many will have to wait another year.

For the past few months, we've all been wondering about the fate of large events planned for the year. More and more fairs in New York are calling it quits for 2020.

The Saratoga County Fair scheduled for late July was one of the first near us to pull the plug. Earlier this week, the Ulster County Fair announced they were postponing their event until 2021.

With the Dutchess County Fair scheduled for late August, many HV residents thought there could be a chance it may be happening. According to a press release, the 2020 Dutchess County fair has been canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The decision to cancel was not taken lightly but the health and safety of Hudson Valley residents who attend the fair is a huge priority. The week-long event is slated to return in August of 2021.

Though the fair will be canceled this year the fairgrounds have still chosen to dedicate their facilities and resources to help Dutchess County amid the pandemic. They offer a drive-thru food pantry on Saturdays from 10am - 1pm.

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive on the grounds on June 15 from 10am - 5pm.

The fate of other events scheduled at the Dutchess County fairgrounds this year will be examined on a case by case basis.

Though all events at the New York State Fairgrounds have been canceled through June 30, the New York State fair has not been canceled as of yet.

