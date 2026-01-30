The Dutchess County District Attorney's Office announced the Drug Task Force is "keeping its promise to continue to aggressively and rapidly investigate dangerous drug and narcotic dealers in Dutchess County."

In a Facebook post Friday, the DA's Office announced these arrests stemming from investigations in January 2026.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

Rashard Haile, 25, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested January 12 in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug sales in the Poughkeepsie area. Drug Task Force Agents reportedly made purchases of narcotics from Haile resulting in the current charges one felony count of third-degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, as well as charges related to his indictment by a Dutchess County Grand Jury related to this investigation. He was taken to the Dutchess County Jail. Multiple charges are reportedly still pending related to this investigation.

Michael Velez, 38, and Stephanie Velez, 34, were arrested January 14, after Drug Task Force Agents reportedly made multiple purchases of narcotics from them both. According to the DA, this investigation began after numerous complaints were made to the Drug Task Force regarding narcotic sales at 60 Carroll Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. A search warrant which was executed with the assistance of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) and the Poughkeepsie Joint SWAT team. Both have been charged with felony third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both defendants were arraigned and later released. Multiple charges are reportedly still pending related to this investigation.

Tyrone Haskins, 63, was arrested January 23 at the Dutchess County Jail related to an ongoing investigation related to narcotic sales. Haskins was charged with felony Seond-degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Drug Task Force Raid Results in Arrest in Pleasant Valley