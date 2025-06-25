Traveling through the Hudson Valley region of New York will be much more comfortable after a state-of-the-art upgrade to two busy highways.

Summer is a great time to take a scenic drive through the Hudson Valley, but this year it may be a bit more difficult to get around thanks to two big projects that are expected to begin this month.

Major Road Construction Planned for Two Hudson Valley Highways

On Tuesday, Governor Hochul announced that work has started on a project aimed at improving travel conditions on two "vital highways" in the Hudson Valley. The project is expected to cost $13.7 million and will resurface miles of roads that travel through Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Putnam Counties.

Both roads will undergo milling and resurfacing of the pavement before receiving a state-of-the-art fiber-reinforced asphalt coating. The top layer is longer-lasting than pure asphalt and resists cracking. The roads will also be striped with reflective paint for higher visibility during inclement weather.

In addition to the surface upgrades, there will be traffic signal improvements, drainage fixes and work done on ramps. Other enhancements will be made following guidance from the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Route 17 in Orange County to Receive Upgrades

One of the roadways undergoing construction this summer includes Route 17 in Orange County. A five-mile stretch of the highway from Sullivan County to State Route 302 has received $9.7 million of the project's funding. The important connection to the Catskills is in dire need of repair.

Route 52 Between Putnam and Dutchess Also Undergoing Transformation

Work is also beginning on three miles of Route 52 between the Dutchess County line and Route 311 in the Town of Kent in Putnam County. The $4 million project will upgrade the important connection to I-84.

Construction Impact on Traffic in the Hudson Valley This Summer

Both projects are expected to be completed by the Fall of 2025. Until then, some drivers may see some travel issues, including lane closures, while milling and paving work is being done. The good news is that Governor Hochul says an effort will be made to lessen the impact on traffic by confining much of the work to nighttime hours.

