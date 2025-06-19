Weekend Fun Set With Dutchess Community Carnival Rides & Food Fair

Event taking place this weekend on the campus of Dutchess Community College.

The Dutchess Community Carnival Rides & Food Fair is coming to Dutchess Community College on June 19–22. Rides and concession could be seen being set up earlier this week in the parking lot at Dutchess Community College.

I was leaving work around the corner from DCC the other night when I spotted all the carnival rides in the parking lot across from the college. Thankfully with nice weather finally hitting the area (maybe a bit hot but no rain) it will be the perfect weekend for a carnival. I looked into it more and as able to get all the details about the weekend fair which kicks off tonight (June 19th).

I also discovered that its a fundraiser for the college, which is a bonus! Enjoy the fair while helping benefit the DCC Foundation.

Dutchess Community Carnival Rides & Food Fair

Presented by Gillette Shows, enjoy exciting carnival rides, classic games, tasty food, and family-friendly fun—right in the heart of the Hudson Valley! Whether you're looking for thrills or just a funnel cake and a stroll, there's something for everyone.

Proceeds will benefit programming through the DCC Foundation and The ChamberFoundation, Inc.

Location:

Lot E, DCC Poughkeepsie Campus

140 Creek Road, Poughkeepsie.

Dates & Hours:

• Thursday, June 19: 5 – 9 p.m.

• Friday, June 20: 5 – 9 p.m.

• Saturday, June 21: 1 – 10 p.m.

• Sunday, June 22: 1 – 7 p.m.

Free entry, Free Parking!

Pricing:

Tickets are $1.00 each, 4 or more tickets required for each ride.

22 tickets for $20.00 and 55 tickets for $50.00

Wristband good for all day on date of purchase: $30.00, Cash discount: $25.

Dutchess Community Carnival Rides & Food Fair A look at the setup before the start of the Dutchess Community Carnival Rides & Food Fair at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 19, 2025. Gallery Credit: Tigman

