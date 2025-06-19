Weekend Fun Set With Dutchess Community Carnival Rides & Food Fair
Event taking place this weekend on the campus of Dutchess Community College.
The Dutchess Community Carnival Rides & Food Fair is coming to Dutchess Community College on June 19–22. Rides and concession could be seen being set up earlier this week in the parking lot at Dutchess Community College.
Also See: We Care Poughkeepsie Day Event to Kick Off Riverfest 2025
I was leaving work around the corner from DCC the other night when I spotted all the carnival rides in the parking lot across from the college. Thankfully with nice weather finally hitting the area (maybe a bit hot but no rain) it will be the perfect weekend for a carnival. I looked into it more and as able to get all the details about the weekend fair which kicks off tonight (June 19th).
I also discovered that its a fundraiser for the college, which is a bonus! Enjoy the fair while helping benefit the DCC Foundation.
Dutchess Community Carnival Rides & Food Fair
Lot E, DCC Poughkeepsie Campus
140 Creek Road, Poughkeepsie.
• Thursday, June 19: 5 – 9 p.m.
• Friday, June 20: 5 – 9 p.m.
• Saturday, June 21: 1 – 10 p.m.
• Sunday, June 22: 1 – 7 p.m.
Tickets are $1.00 each, 4 or more tickets required for each ride.
Dutchess Community Carnival Rides & Food Fair
Gallery Credit: Tigman
14 Things to do in Poughkeepsie if You’re Under 21
Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh
What is Poughkeepsie Known For According to Outsiders
Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh