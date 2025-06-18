We Care Poughkeepsie Day Event to Kick Off Riverfest 2025

City students can enjoy a free day of food, rides and games at newly created event to kick off Riverfest.

Riverfest in Poughkeepsie was a big thing back in the 80s and 90s where everyone would gather to see great live music and have fun with family and friends. Artist like Leon Russell, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Jimmy Cliff, Chuck Berry, 3 Dog Night, Saraya and many more. River Fest changed throughout the years and we eventually went without River Fest in Poughkeepsie for a number of years until it was revived in 2021.

The event is held at the beautiful Waryas Park on the Poughkeepsie waterfront. Waryas Park in Poughkeepise is set on 9 acres at the foot of Main Street, along the Hudson River. Its always a popular destination for City of Poughkeepsie residents in the summertime to gather with families and hang out for the day as the park offers pavillion, with grills, picnic tables, a playground and public restrooms. There is also a boat launch and dock for those living the boating life. Live music often is a part of weekend activities at Waryas Park including the annual River Fest.

We Care Poughkeepsie 2025

Genevas Blues House Southern BBQ (host of Poughkeepsie Riverfest) posted to social media this week that Thursday, Aug. 7 is We Care Poughkeepsie Day. The event will be closed to the public this day as wristbands will be given out to city students ages 5 to 13 to attend the event for a full free day with free rides, games, hot dogs, and burgers from 3-10pm. We Care Poughkeepsie is extended to every ward and every family within the city limits.

Poughkeepsie Riverfest 2025 Dates

Get the family together and head to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 8 - 10. It’s going to be 3 fun days of rides, games, food and entertainment on the Hudson River. Friday 3pm-10pm, Saturday and Sunday Noon-10pm. Check out the Poughkeepsie River Fest Facebook event page here.

