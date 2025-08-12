5 Great Spots for the Best Steak in the Hudson Valley

We've got 5 of the best steak spots in the Hudson Valley. National Filet Mignon Day is Wednesday.

If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. In fact, there's even a National Filet Mignon Day that celebrates the specialty cut of beef each year on August 13th. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a great steak and have compiled a list 5 of 5 excellent steak spots.

5 Excellent Steak Spots in the Hudson Valley

Lakeview House

The Lakeview House Restaurant, Orange Lake, NY The Lakeview House Restaurant, Orange Lake, NY loading...

Lakeview House Restaurant in Newburgh, NY offers casual, gourmet dining on the shores of Orange Lake. Try the 10oz Gorgonzola Crusted Filet Mignon.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House Facebook Ruth's Chris Steak House Facebook loading...

Ruth's Chris Steak House in Tarrytown, NY has been serving the Westchester County area for decades. They specialize in serving USDA Prime steaks, each seared to perfection. Try the Petit Filet.



Jason Patrick's on 44

Jason Patricks on 44 Facebook Jason Patricks on 44 Facebook loading...

Another popular Poughkeepsie spot and the newest establishment on our list, Jason Patrick's on 44, is a cozy restaurant and bar serving American comfort food in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. We're told the Filet Mignon grilled to order & served with two sides is amazing.



End Cut

End Cut Facebook End Cut Facebook loading...

End Cut in West Park, NY provides an intimate setting for guests to enjoy a menu of French and Italian Fusion. And the 10oz Filet Mignon, with Signature fig demi-glace, is said to be the best around!

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse Facebook Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse Facebook loading...

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse has been a popular Poughkeepsie mainstay for many years, with the college crowd and with families alike. Winner of the 2021 Best Irish Pub in the Hudson Valley award, Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is known not only for its great food, including some of the best burgers, steaks and Irish fare in town but also known for its nightlife, always popping with weekly events. Mahoney's has a huge selection of amazing steak options, giving them a guaranteed spot on our list.

There you have the 5 Excellent Steak Spots in the Hudson Valley. Get out and enjoy a great steak dinner at one of these fine restaurants.

