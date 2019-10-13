Drunk Driver Smashes into Tractor-Trailer, Police Say

A man with a blood alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit, crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in the early morning hours on Saturday.

On October 12, at approximately 06:40 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting pickup truck versus tractor-trailer head-on collision on State Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties.

Police investigation established that 23-year-old Robert T. Provost of East Durham N.Y. was operating a 2018 Toyota Tundra south on State Route 32, when Provost crossed the double yellow in an easterly direction into the path of a 2018 Mack Tractor Trailer traveling North.

The operator of the tractor-trailer quickly attempted to move away from the pickup truck, but Provost’s vehicle sideswiped the tractor-trailer, causing extensive

damage to the Toyota Pickup.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The investigation further established that Provost was intoxicated and subsequently was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Provost’s BAC was three times over the legal limit.

Provost was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court to answer his charges.

