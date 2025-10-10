Corrections Facilitates Crack Down on Illegal Contraband in New York State

Multiple correction facilities throughout New York State took part in a recent crackdown on contraband. In this case contraband was illegal narcotics that outside visitors attempted to smuggle inside these facilities. The 'facility sweeps' as they were described, took place over consecutive weekends closing out the month of September.

K9 Contraband Sweeps at New York Corrections Facilities

These recent facility sweeps occurred on the weekends of September 20, 2025 and September 27, 2025. According to the post issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, K9's from the the Office of Special Investigations assisted in the facility sweeps that resulted in quantities of illegal narcotics and other contraband being found at the NY Facilities.

Get our free mobile app

In total, nine (9) facilities were involved in the recent sweeps with the findings coming from visitors attempting to bring the illegal contraband into the facilities. The findings are as follows...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Clinton Correctional Facility- 75.3 grams of marijuana

Elmira Correctional Facility- 86.6 grams of marijuana

Fishkill Correctional Facility- 3 sheets of paper

Five Points Correctional Facility- 26.3 grams of marijuana and 3 sheets of paper

Greene Correctional Facility- 101.2 grams of marijuana found inside a babies diaper

Green Haven Correctional Facility- 41.8 grams of marijuana recovered from the garbage can of the visitors restroom

Groveland Correctional Facility- 19.3 grams of marijuana found on an adult visitor, and 2 1/2 sheets of paper found on an accompanying child

Marcy Correctional Facility- 34.6 grams of Marijuana

Mid-State Correctional Facility- 24.4 grams of marijuana

Visitor and Incarcerated Individual Suspensions

The issue of contraband inside these state facilities is of course not a small issue and there are very real punishments that can affect both visitors and inmates alike for offenses such at these.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervisions website...

Visitor sanctions apply at all DOCCS correctional facilities and for all incarcerated individuals receiving visits....

Punishment for breaking the rules can result in suspension of visitation rights and worse. Many categories of serious visitor misconduct now include imposing an "Indefinite Suspension" of visiting privileges as the maximum penalty. For those indefinitely suspended, they may request that the Superintendent of the facility housing the incarcerated individual review the matter on an annual basis for possible restoration of visiting privileges.

Previous Stories: Inmates Arrested for Violent Assault at Columbia County Juvenile Center

Visiting privilege's for the incarcerated also apply, meaning that Incarcerated individuals found guilty of misconduct before, during, or after the visitation process, may have their visiting privileges suspended. In addition...

Certain types of misconduct, such as smuggling contraband, or sexual misconduct when other visitors are in the area, can result in a loss of visits with all visitors.

Suspensions for inmates on a first time offense can last for 6 months and up to year for second time and subsequent offenders.

The 7 Oldest Continuously Operating Prisons in New York State With as much history as New York state has, perhaps it's no surprise that within our borders lies some of the oldest prisons in the entire country. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Crossing New York State Lines With These Could Land You In Jail