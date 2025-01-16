New York State Police say a suspect was arrested and is facing felony 2nd degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and other charges, after an arrest. Authorities say they arrested the man the afternoon of January 8 on the New York State Thruway.

New York State Police say they received an assist that day from local K-9 units in the Hudson Valley area.

According to the website of New York Criminal Lawyer 24-7, a person in New York State convicted of criminal sale in the second degree of a controlled substance faces a minimum prison sentence of three to eight years, and the maximum sentence of life.

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 8, at approximately 2:00 PM., CSU members conducted a traffic stop of a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze on Interstate-87 near Exit 18 in the town of Plattekill. The vehicle was observed violating numerous vehicle and traffic law infractions, according to the release.

Upon stopping the vehicle, troopers said they identified the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as a 40-year-old man from New York City. A search of the vehicle, aided by K9 Rico from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the discovery of 152 grams of cocaine inside.

The suspect was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including felonies, according to police. Following the arrest, the man was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail with no bail pending legal proceedings.