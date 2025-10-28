Driver Rescued From Serious Weekend Rollover Accident in Putnam County

Emergency response units were required over the weekend in Putnam following a roll over accident that sent a vehicle down a hillside, leaving the driver injured and trapped. Fast and efficient response and action from emergency personnel was critical in seeing that this incident did not not take a more drastic turn.

Roll Over Accident in Mahopac

The accident occurred during the afternoon on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at an area on Croton Falls Rd and McLaughlin Dr. According to the press release issued by the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) to their website and social media pages, the accident occurred around 3:00p.m, with various emergency services racing to the scene soon after.

By approximately 3:18pm, the MVFD was working the scene in conjunction with the Carmel Police Department, as well as NY and Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corp. The driver of the vehicle had evidently lost control, causing it to roll, where it ended up at the bottom of an embankment.

Emergency personnel traversed the steep terrain and were able to successfully remove the driver from the wreckage of the mangled vehicle. The unidentified driver was then transported to a near by hospital for a medical evaluation. No further update was given on the condition of the driver.

Treacherous Roadway

It is amazing that this situation did not end up worse than it potentially could have, and the sentiment online appears mutual, with some locals emphasizing that this particular section of Croton Falls Road has become more dangerous.

Many comments on the Facebook post of the accident spoke about how issues regarding speeding and tailgating have been a persistent issue on this very roadway, with others even stating the the curve in the road should not be "...underestimated". Some in the comment section even went as far as to say that this area of Croton Falls Road has "always been a bad stretch".

The roadway was closed off while emergency crews were attending to the scene, and while waiting for the vehicle to be towed away from the scene. In total officials estimated that the roadway was closed for roughly one hour before it was reopened.

