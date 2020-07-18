Drive-Thru Safari Coming to the Ulster County Fairgrounds

It's been a tough summer in the Hudson Valley. With the world still in lockdown and trying to practice safe social distancing, it tough to find any fun activities for the families.

However, one Hudson Valley organization has created an event that will safely get the family out. Not only that, but you'll also get a little taste of fair season along the way.

On August 1st, the Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Ulster County 4-H program are teaming up to bring you the 4-H Drive-Thru Safari at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz.

From 12 pm until 4 pm you and the family can safely social distance through their animal safari. They ask that all families stay in their vehicles to "ensure safety and timeliness."

Obviously, all the fairs this year have been canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and we're missing out on one of our favorite things: fair food.

With that being said, the Ulster county 4-H Program will be selling their famous milkshakes at the Drive-Thru Safari. All the money and donations collected from the milkshake purchases will benefit the Ulster County 4-H Program.

If you would like more information regarding the Drive-Thru Safari visit the Cornell Cooperative Extension's website.

The Ulster County Fairgrounds is located at 249 Libertyville Road in

New Paltz.

While it's upsetting that we won't be able to enjoy the Ulster County Fair this year, at least we get to bring the family to the fairgrounds for some 4-H fun.

Will you be getting your 4-H milkshake fix?

