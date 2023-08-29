Popular Hudson Valley Festival Finds New Location

Hudson Valley summers are filled with outdoor activities, diverse events and everyone's favorite, fairs and festivals.

Those who live and visit the Hudson Valley will never be bored with the countless options of things to experience in different counties within New York.

Fairs can be nostalgic for some people. At the fair, I enjoy supporting local vendors, sipping on freshly squeezed lemonade and finding the closest fried dough options. Music, entertainment and games add excitement to county fairs in New York state.

Festivals can allow people to experience events together while celebrating a common interest or two.

Who Performed At Hudson Valley Fairs And Festivals This Summer?

The most popular fairs in the Hudson Valley took place this summer.

The Orange County Fair in Middletown, The Ulster County Fair in New Paltz and the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck were the highlight of many local residents' summers.

An award winning country artist performed to fans at the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, NY. At the Orange County Fair in Middletown, NY, several tribute bands performed. Brantley Gilbert performed at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY this summer.

Recently, the Catbird Music Festival happened on the historic grounds of the Woodstock Festival of 1969 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts featuring Tyler Childers and The Lumineers.

A Popular Hudson Valley Festival Has Found A New Location



Pickle enthusiasts can rejoice with the news of a popular festival that will take place in the Hudson Valley.

The 26th Annual Rosendale International Pickle Festival is only $5 per person and kids under 12 have free admission. The Rosendale International Pickle Festival was founded in 1997.

The Rosendale Internatioanl Pickle Festival Will Be At The Ulster County Fairgrounds



The Rosendale International Pickle Festival will take place at The Ulster County Fairgrounds on Sunday, October 15, 2023 from 10am-5pm.

Every year, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival has about 4,000 people who visit. This festival does not allow pets and the weather is rain or shine.

There will be over 100 vendors that look forward to selling pickles and more. Guests who visit this popular festival can also look forward to baked goods, fashion, crafts, jewelry and a new location.

How WIll The Rosendale International Pickle Festival Be Different At A New Location?



Hudson Valley residents and pickle lovers have already questioned how the event will play out at a new location. However, since the festival has "outgrown" the Rosendale Recreation Center, guests can look forward to the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, NY.

There will be

"plenty of parking for our visitors and elbow room for our vendors. "

Do You Want To Become A Volunteer, Sponsor Or Vendor?



The Rosendale International Pickle Festival is in need of volunteers. There are perks for volunteers of this exciting festival.

Any questions can be forwarded to RosendalePickleFest@gmail.com and information can be found on their Facebook Page.

Vendor applications and information can be found on their website.

Sponsorship opportunities are available with the Rosendale International Pickle Festival.

Rosendale International Pickle Festival

249 Libertyville Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

PO Box 533, Rosendale NY 12472

Which Hudson Valley fair or festival has been your favorite to go to? Which one are you looking forward to the most? Share with us below, have fun!

Eat Your Way Through The Hudson Valley With The Best Ice Cream I have always enjoyed stopping by my favorite local ice cream shops and choosing a new flavor. Whether it's a hot fudge sundae, chocolate peanut butter ice cream in a cone, or an ice cream sandwich, count me in.

The Hudson Valley has strange ice cream flavors. From lemon poppyseed to thai iced tea and barn boots, there aren't any boring flavors in our area.

A 'Premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop was expanding their space during the winter months to prepare for a busy summer season.

Thankfully, we have a large selection of local ice cream shops to visit in the Hudson Valley.